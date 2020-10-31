Cobb’s ‘Bluebird Guy’ wins state award

From that website, he also promotes other park programs, including the Friends of Green Meadows Preserve and the Green Meadows Community Garden.

In his efforts to become a more impactful volunteer, Bearden successfully completed The University of Georgia Master Gardener Program in 2013.

Since then, he has logged more than 3,000 volunteer hours through the Master Gardener Volunteers of Cobb County system.

His volunteer hours have included providing public tours and distributing information to more than 5,000 visitors through conversations, tours, talks, phone calls and emails about the Bluebird Trail, Community Garden, Cherokee/Period Garden and Green Meadows Preserve.

Beyond Green Meadows Preserve, Bearden has established Bluebird nesting boxes at Mount Paran Christian School, a Stone Mountain middle school, an Ellijay park and the Sterling Senior Campus in West Cobb.

Many of them have been taught by Bearden how to monitor and report Bluebird activity to NestWatch through the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

Bearden also is a member and supporter of the North American Bluebird Society, Georgia & National Audubon Societies, National Wildlife Federation and National Parks Conservation Association.

