- Benefit for Habitat for Humanity NW Metro Atlanta: Harmonies for Homes. 6:45 p.m. check-in, 7:30 p.m. concert on the 18th hole on Monday (rain or shine). $200/individual ticket. Atlanta Country Club, 500 Atlanta Country Club Drive, Marietta. Hear Edwin McCain, Emily Saliers of Indigo Girls, Clay Cook of Zac Brown Band and fiddler Faye Petree. Proceeds will support Habitat for Humanity’s mission to continue building, refurbishing and repairing homes for families in need in Cobb, Douglas and Paulding counties. Not allowed are outside food, beverage and coolers. Pre-ordered meals may be added. Christine Morris at 770-432-7954 ext. 110 or cmorris@HabitatNWMA.org Tickets: HabitatNWMA.org/harmonies-for-homes
- High Holy Days. Erev Rosh Hashanah Service - 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6, Rosh Hashanah Service - 10 a.m. Sept. 7, Erev Yom Kippur / Kol Nidre - 8 p.m. Sept. 15, Yom Kippur - 10 a.m. and all day Sept. 16. Congregation Ner Tamid, 1349 Old Highway 41, Suite 220, Marietta. Free for members in good standing, active military, children under 18 and full-time students with ID, $180/adult nonmember. Financial assistance is available upon request to cntgute@comcast.net. MyNerTamid.org Tickets: MyNerTamid.info/2021-hh-registration
- Free workplace readiness training by Tommy Nobis Center. 11 a.m. to noon every Tuesday through Sept. 28. Switzer Library, 266 Roswell St., Marietta. Topics will include interview preparation and practice, professionalism/etiquette in the post COVID-19 workplace and media use/technology rules in the workplace. To determine your eligibility and register, contact Yovani Stephens at 770-427-9000 or Yovani.Stephens@TommyNobisCenter.org.
