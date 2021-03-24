Register: MUST Ministries’ Cherokee Golf Tournament. 7:30 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. shotgun start on May 17. $175/golfer. Woodmont Golf and Country Club, 3105 Gaddis Road, Canton. The event is now open for golfer registration and sponsors. Proceeds will be used by MUST Ministries, based in Marietta, to serve people in need in 10 counties, including Cobb. MUST Ministries is celebrating 50 years of serving those struggling with food, housing, employment, healthcare and clothing. Prizes will be given for first- and second-place teams, longest drive, straightest drive, closest to the pin, putting and a hole-in-one contest. A silent auction and prize drawings also are scheduled. Sponsorship levels include title ($7500), presenting ($5000), eagle ($2500), birdie ($1000), par ($800), contest ($300) and hole ($200). abolton@MUSTministries.org or MUSTministries.org, WoodmontGolfClub.com