Register: MUST Ministries’ Cherokee Golf Tournament. 7:30 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. shotgun start on May 17. $175/golfer. Woodmont Golf and Country Club, 3105 Gaddis Road, Canton. The event is now open for golfer registration and sponsors. Proceeds will be used by MUST Ministries, based in Marietta, to serve people in need in 10 counties, including Cobb. MUST Ministries is celebrating 50 years of serving those struggling with food, housing, employment, healthcare and clothing. Prizes will be given for first- and second-place teams, longest drive, straightest drive, closest to the pin, putting and a hole-in-one contest. A silent auction and prize drawings also are scheduled. Sponsorship levels include title ($7500), presenting ($5000), eagle ($2500), birdie ($1000), par ($800), contest ($300) and hole ($200). abolton@MUSTministries.org or MUSTministries.org, WoodmontGolfClub.com
In person: recycling events by Keep Cobb Beautiful. Hefty Energy Bag materials (hard-to-recycle plastics) will be collected at these events, too. The 23rd annual Great American Cleanup continues through June 20. In 2019, the Cobb effort involved the collection of more than 40 million pounds of litter and recyclables. CobbCounty.org/Keep-Cobb-Beautiful Flyer: bit.ly/3tIvLQg
- Electronics recycling - April 10. 2435 East-West Connector, Austell
- Paper shredding - May 1. 2420 Spring Road SE, Smyrna
- Textiles recycling - May 22. 548 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta
In person: registration open for The Art Place Session III (April 12-May 17). The Art Place - Mountain View, 3300 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Class sizes are limited, and sessions fill up very quickly. Sign up early to secure your spot. Additional sessions will be added if the schedule can accommodate the students, so use the wait list feature. To view classes and register, visit bit.ly/3lL2BNC