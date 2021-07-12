Cobb will hold July public hearings on tax rate

Although Cobb has published public notices advertising for a “Property Tax Increase,” the Board of Commissioners does not plan on increasing the millage rate, according to a statement by Cobb County Communications Director Ross Cavitt.

The proposed millage rate of 8.46 has remained this rate since 2018.

However, this millage rate of 8.46 will require an increase in property taxes by 5.35 percent and an increase of 0.43 mills, according to a county statement at bit.ly/2TL2Izw.

Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate will be no more than 8.03 mills.

The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $325,000 is around $51.60; and the proposed tax increase for nonhomestead property with a fair market value of $450,000 is approximately $77.40.

“This notice is a state-mandated publication that indicates the county’s tax digest, the total assessed value of properties in the county, has risen. Our Tax Assessor indicates residential property values have risen despite the pandemic,” Cavitt said.

Information: bit.ly/3hqkJfi