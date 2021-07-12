ajc logo
Cobb will hold July public hearings on tax rate

Cobb public hearings will be held on July 13, July 20 and July 27 concerning a tax increase - though the millage rate of 8.46 is proposed to stay the same as it has been since 2018. (Courtesy of Cobb County)
Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
5 minutes ago

The Cobb Board of Commissioners will host public hearings for the 2021 millage and Fiscal Year 2022 budget.

They will be held at:

  • 9 a.m. July 13 with a budget presentation (no public hearing) and a millage presentation (with public hearing)
  • 6:30 p.m. July 20 with a budget public hearing and a millage public hearing
  • 7 p.m. July 27 with budget adoption (no public hearing) and millage public hearing and adoption

Each meeting will be held in the BOC Room, second floor, 100 Cherokee St., Marietta.

Also, each meeting can be streamed live through the county’s Facebook page at facebook.com/CobbCountyGovernment and YouTube page at youtube.com/user/CobbCountyGovt.

Although Cobb has published public notices advertising for a “Property Tax Increase,” the Board of Commissioners does not plan on increasing the millage rate, according to a statement by Cobb County Communications Director Ross Cavitt.

The proposed millage rate of 8.46 has remained this rate since 2018.

However, this millage rate of 8.46 will require an increase in property taxes by 5.35 percent and an increase of 0.43 mills, according to a county statement at bit.ly/2TL2Izw.

Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate will be no more than 8.03 mills.

The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $325,000 is around $51.60; and the proposed tax increase for nonhomestead property with a fair market value of $450,000 is approximately $77.40.

“This notice is a state-mandated publication that indicates the county’s tax digest, the total assessed value of properties in the county, has risen. Our Tax Assessor indicates residential property values have risen despite the pandemic,” Cavitt said.

Information: bit.ly/3hqkJfi

