Cobb Weapons Carry Licenses may double to 21K

However, their salaries will be more than offset by the revenue generated by each Weapons Carry License - $23 to the general fund and a $5 law enforcement fingerprint fee, according to Chief Judge Kelli Wolk of the Cobb County Probate Court in an April 13 memo to Cobb County Manager Jackie R. McMorris.

This $28 figure multiplied by the 21,000 expected licenses will yield $294,000 - $38,555 above the four annual salaries of $255,445.

Commissioner Keli Gambrill voted against the request when told by Cobb County Finance Director William Volckmann that the funding would come from the federal CARES funding to Cobb from last year.

However, he added there “will be additional revenue” and “very little impact to the general fund for FY21.”

“Again, this is the shell game that the county is playing with the taxpayers’ dollars,” Gambrill said - a point to which Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid and Commissioner Monique Sheffield took exception.

Also, the majority of the commissioners voted on April 13 to spend $75,000 for accompanying technology and to expand the atrium area of the Probate Court to allow for more COVID-19 spacing as applicants continue to come into the office on an appointment basis for now.

Georgia procedures: Georgia.gov/apply-firearms-license

Information: CobbCounty.org/courts/probate-court/weapons-carry-permits