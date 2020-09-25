Cobb Water System wins state award again

For the fourth consecutive year, the Cobb County Water System (CCWS) has received the Comprehensive Education Program of Excellence Award by the Georgia Association of Water Professionals (GAWP).
This announcement was made by the county on Sept. 21.
The award covers Cobb’s water, wastewater and watershed education programs offered from June 2018 to May 2019.
These events and workshops are designed to educate Cobb residents with the knowledge, opportunities and resources to implement responsible water practices that protect and conserve Cobb’s water resources and environmental health, according to a county statement.
For this fall, a series of events are planned by CCWS’s Communications and Education Division.
- Rain Garden Work Days. 8:30-10:30 a.m. Thursdays. Cobb County Water Quality Lab, 662 South Cobb Drive, Marietta. 770-528-1482, Michael.Kahle@CobbCounty.org
- Online - Lunch & Learn: Septic System Basics. Noon-12:45 p.m. Friday. Free. Register by Thursday: eventbrite.com/e/lunch-learn-webinar-septic-system-basics-tickets-117771968127
- Noonday Creek Habitat Demo Project Workday. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 14. Noonday Creek Trailhead, 3015 Bells Ferry Road NE, Marietta. Register: eventbrite.com/e/noonday-creek-habitat-demonstration-site-workday-tickets-110694058910
- Fairy House Workshop. 9:30-11 a.m. Oct. 21. Free. Cobb County Water Quality Laboratory Wildlife & Rain Garden, 662 South Cobb Drive, Marietta. Cobb’s Fairy Habitat Helpers is a youth service project that helps ensure all creatures have a healthy and secure home place. Register: eventbrite.com/e/fairy-house-workshop-tickets-25983217503
- Information on waterSmart waterArt Calendar Contest by 3 p.m. Oct. 30 for grades 6-8 (Cobb and Marietta public school students only): CobbCounty.org/water/education/news/watersmart-waterart-calendar-contest
Information: CobbStreams.org