Cobb Water System wins state award again

For the fourth consecutive year, the Cobb County Water System has won the Comprehensive Education Program of Excellence Award by the Georgia Association of Water Professionals. Volunteers are shown removing invasive plants from the ongoing stream stabilization site at Noonday Creek.
Credit: Cobb County

Cobb County | 1 hour ago
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

For the fourth consecutive year, the Cobb County Water System (CCWS) has received the Comprehensive Education Program of Excellence Award by the Georgia Association of Water Professionals (GAWP).

This announcement was made by the county on Sept. 21.

The award covers Cobb’s water, wastewater and watershed education programs offered from June 2018 to May 2019.

These events and workshops are designed to educate Cobb residents with the knowledge, opportunities and resources to implement responsible water practices that protect and conserve Cobb’s water resources and environmental health, according to a county statement.

For this fall, a series of events are planned by CCWS’s Communications and Education Division.

Information: CobbStreams.org

