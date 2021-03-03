X

Cobb Water seeks volunteers by March 5

By March 5, applications are being accepted from those who would like to serve with Cobb Water’s Outreach Volunteer Team. (Courtesy of Cobb County)
Cobb County | 19 minutes ago
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

Applications are due by March 5 from those who would like to join Cobb Water’s Outreach Volunteer Team.

The Cobb County Water System depends on the support of volunteers at community events such as festivals and fairs, according to a county statement.

Under the supervision of a Cobb Water volunteer coordinator, volunteers can help raise awareness of local water topics and encourage residents to begin habits that prevent water pollution and save water.

They also will be able to assist in fun, interactive activities and displays, the statement added.

Serving with Cobb Water will give volunteers the opportunity to boost their resumes and collect community service hours, with training hours included.

Other benefits include:

  • Being awarded with a training completion certificate.
  • Connecting with likeminded volunteers.
  • Gaining knowledge about local water issues.
  • Developing communication and customer service skills.

This year’s training program will run 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 16 to April 27 on Wednesdays.

Applications: CobbCounty.seamlessdocs.com/f/OutreachVolunteer

Information: CobbCounty.org/water/education/volunteer/outreach-volunteer-program

