Cobb veterans events set for Nov. 5, 6

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
47 minutes ago

United Military Care’s annual “Give Thanks For All Who Have Served” will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 at East Cobb Park, 3322 Roswell Road, Marietta.

Attractions will include live entertainment from the 1950s through the 1980s, free food/beverages, a train, a bounce house/obstacle course, reenactors from World War II to the Gulf War and military vehicles/supplies.

Another event will be “A Tribute to Veterans” from 7-9 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square, Marietta by The Rotary Club of Marietta Metro.

With free admission, the program will include patriotic songs, the presentation of colors, recognition of all military branches and remembrance of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

A Georgia Author of the Year Award recipient, Alvin Townley is scheduled to present the award-winning “Jeremiah” documentary that was produced by Alabama Public Television.

“Jeremiah” is based on Townley’s book “Defiant: The POWs Who Endured Vietnam’s Most Infamous Prison, the Women Who Fought for Them and the One Who Never Returned.”

Among the American Prisoners of War featured in this book - and particularly in this documentary - is the late U.S. Sen. Jeremiah Denton (R-Ala.), who served as a rear admiral in the U.S. Navy from 1946 to 1977 and was tortured as a POW in North Vietnam for eight years.

Donations will support local Rotary community service projects.

For more details, visit AlvinTownley.com.

Information for both events: info@UnitedMilitaryCare.org

Carolyn Cunningham
