Cobb veterans events set for Nov. 5, 6

Attractions will include live entertainment from the 1950s through the 1980s, free food/beverages, a train, a bounce house/obstacle course, reenactors from World War II to the Gulf War and military vehicles/supplies.

Another event will be “A Tribute to Veterans” from 7-9 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square, Marietta by The Rotary Club of Marietta Metro.