Cobb update given on weather alerts

Cobb County has 74 tornado sirens spread across the county, and Smyrna also has some that operate in their jurisdiction, according to Cavitt.

The sirens are computer-controlled to alert if they are in, or within 2 miles of, a National Weather Service warning polygram.

For example, Cavitt said the Tornado Warning issued on Jan. 26 was primarily for the north part of the county so that sirens south of that line would not have alerted.

“Because of growth in Cobb, its topography and trees, we highly recommend that you do not solely rely on these sirens for critical weather alerts,” Cavitt said.

“There are a number of situations, including weather conditions and how sound-proof your home is, where you may not be able to hear these sirens clearly,” he added.

Information: CobbCounty.org/public-safety/emergency-management/warning-systems, weather.gov/nwr