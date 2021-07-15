Cobb wants consultant help with next round of federal pandemic relief funds

“Do we best use this money to recoup the costs the county may have lost because of the pandemic, or is it best that we send it out to the community for small business relief or more food insecurity programs,” Cavitt said.

Most of the ARPA funds are sitting in an account separate from the general budget while the county seeks bids from potential consulting firms. A committee will review the bids by Aug. 10 and Cobb’s board of commissioners may make a final decision in September, according to county officials.

Commissioners voted June 22 to appropriate $1.5 million in ARPA dollars to local nonprofits for food assistance programs. On Tuesday, the board approved $5,000 for direct mail notices that will be sent out to landlords, alerting them to the county’s emergency rental assistance program. The ARPA funds have remained unexpended otherwise, Cavitt said.

More than $600 million in CARES Act funding was allocated to local governments in metro Atlanta last year. The federal government sent Cobb County $132 million. Cobb dedicated about $10 million to the six cities within county lines.

The county doled out another $50 million to SelectCobb to assist thousands of small businesses and local non-profits hard hit by the pandemic. Cobb County also spent millions on rent relief for residents facing eviction, emergency food assistance for those in need, job-training programs as well as grants for low-income families.

Cobb also used $40 million in CARES Act funds to reimburse the county’s general fund and several public safety funds. The bulk of it was to repay public safety employees for overtime.

Cobb County officials say the ARPA funding can be spent on a wider range of things and it doesn’t have to be spent until the end of 2024. Cavitt said it was too early to speculate where the county may decide to spend the dollars.

“We hope that this next batch of federal money will have a similar effect either inside or outside of county government,” he said. “The challenge is that these are two different pots of money that have two different sets of regulations and restrictions. We’ve got to work through that to see exactly what’s the best thing to do with our money.”