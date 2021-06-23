Cobb to add four tech positions, create cyber security team

“These threats are becoming more and more sophisticated and put our county more at risk every day,” Lemley said.

Cobb currently has just two employees dedicated to cyber security. The new cyber team will address security as Cobb County’s workforce continues to become more remote.

The six-person team will be commissioned to respond to cyber incidents and mitigate any impacts to the county’s network. Analysts will also monitor for any threats before they happen.

The commission allocated $46,000 from the general fund to cover the cyber team through the close of the current fiscal year, which ends Wednesday.

A full year of the program is expected to cost the county $603,000 in fiscal year 2022.

In a separate vote Tuesday, commissioners appropriated $683,000 in contingency funding for cyber security equipment.

The City of Atlanta fell victim to a ransomware cyber attack in March 2018 that cost the city millions of dollars. The data breach disrupted business at the city’s Watershed Department and Municipal Court and resulted in years worth of Atlanta Police Department footage being lost.

“The reality of the world that we are living in today is that no system or network will ever be 100% protected from threats and attacks,” Lemley told Cobb commissioners Tuesday. “But with your support, we can continue to build a strong security posture to make us less vulnerable and more equipped to defend (against) the daily attacks.”