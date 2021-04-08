Cobb, Smyrna have first two river parks

Discovery Park also has deed restrictions which allow its use only as an historic park with passive recreation and interpretation.

The long, thin park features long walking trails, scenic overlooks and Federal and Confederate Civil War historical redans.

Discovery Park is on Discovery Boulevard in Mableton south of Veterans Memorial Highway.

View the ceremony: youtu.be/FAdZFwIJ9XE

The Smyrna City Council voted 7-0 recently to accept about 5.5 acres as its first park along the Chattahoochee River to be known as Riverview Park.

A part of the Riverview Landing mixed-use development, the 5.5 acres has been transferred to Smyrna for the park, according to a city statement.

Already added by the developer, Riverview Park has a public parking area, public bathrooms, a small stage, a sitting area and a boat launch, the statement added.

Maintenance of the detention pond within the park will remain the responsibility of the Riverview Landing Owners Association.

Information: bit.ly/3rqfY7Y