Cobb senior citizens need donations

To donate to this effort, Cobb Senior Services staff is accepting donations by appointment only by calling 770-528-2009.

No items should be left outside, and no large/family-size items or glass containers should be donated .

Needed items include:

• Peanut butter (small)

• Fruit cups/dried fruit

• Juice boxes

• Cereal (small/individual serving boxes)

• Shelf-stable milk

• Canned meat (chicken, tuna, ham, etc.)

• Rice (microwavable box or package)

• Mashed potato flakes

• Soup (small cans or cups)

• Canned vegetables

• Macaroni and cheese

• Spaghetti O’s/ravioli (small cans)

• Paper towels

• Toilet paper

To make a financial donation, go to “Donate” at CobbCounty.org/public-services/senior-services.