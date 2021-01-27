Cobb senior citizens need donations

In January and February, Cobb Senior Services will hold three drive-up services for Cobb residents, ages 60+, to receive shelf-stable food.
While supplies last, drive-ups will be held 11 a.m. to noon on the following Fridays: Jan. 29 and Feb. 12 and 26.
The address is Cobb Senior Services, 1150 Powder Springs St, Marietta.
Required upon arrival will be an ID showing date of birth and Cobb County home address for each senior citizen.
No appointment is needed.
To donate to this effort, Cobb Senior Services staff is accepting donations by appointment only by calling 770-528-2009.
No items should be left outside, and no large/family-size items or glass containers should be donated .
Needed items include:
• Peanut butter (small)
• Fruit cups/dried fruit
• Juice boxes
• Cereal (small/individual serving boxes)
• Shelf-stable milk
• Canned meat (chicken, tuna, ham, etc.)
• Rice (microwavable box or package)
• Mashed potato flakes
• Soup (small cans or cups)
• Canned vegetables
• Macaroni and cheese
• Spaghetti O’s/ravioli (small cans)
• Paper towels
• Toilet paper
To make a financial donation, go to “Donate” at CobbCounty.org/public-services/senior-services.