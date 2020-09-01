Cobb seeks to hire election workers

Cobb County Government is seeking to hire poll workers for the Nov. 3 general election, including advanced/early voting and runoff elections.
Cobb also is seeking to hire seasonal drivers and seasonal clerks.
Currently, the pay rate per election is $250 for poll managers, $195 for assistant poll managers and $150 for clerks.
Poll workers also are paid $25 to help set up the poll to which they are assigned on Election Day.
Training pay is from $20 to $70.
In addition to pay, student poll workers can earn their Social Studies Civic Engagement Diploma Seal by fulfilling a requirement of working 15 community service hours dedicated to participating in a civic engagement activity.
Election Day poll workers will help set up and open the polling place, greet voters, assist voters and close the polling place.
Cobb Government is looking for workers “who take pride in their work, are patient, take direction well and who pay attention to detail,” according to a county statement.
Qualifications:
- At least 16 years and older
- U.S. citizen and can read, write and speak English
- Resident of Cobb County or employed by Cobb County
- No prior felony convictions for at least 10 years
- Trained for each election
Benefits:
- Get paid to serve your community
- Unique opportunity to experience the fundamental part of the voting process
- Cultivate an interest in the election process
- Work side by side with your neighbors
- Gain resume experience
To complete and submit the poll worker application electronically, go to CobbCounty.seamlessdocs.com/f/poll_worker_application
Information: CobbElections.org, CobbCounty.org/elections/employment