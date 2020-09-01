Cobb seeks to hire election workers

In addition to pay, student poll workers can earn their Social Studies Civic Engagement Diploma Seal by fulfilling a requirement of working 15 community service hours dedicated to participating in a civic engagement activity.

Election Day poll workers will help set up and open the polling place, greet voters, assist voters and close the polling place.

Cobb Government is looking for workers “who take pride in their work, are patient, take direction well and who pay attention to detail,” according to a county statement.

Qualifications:

At least 16 years and older

U.S. citizen and can read, write and speak English

Resident of Cobb County or employed by Cobb County

No prior felony convictions for at least 10 years

Trained for each election

Benefits:

Get paid to serve your community

Unique opportunity to experience the fundamental part of the voting process

Cultivate an interest in the election process

Work side by side with your neighbors

Gain resume experience

To complete and submit the poll worker application electronically, go to CobbCounty.seamlessdocs.com/f/poll_worker_application

Information: CobbElections.org, CobbCounty.org/elections/employment