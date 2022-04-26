Cobb recycling events at Civic Center to be April 30

Cobb County is hosting two recycling events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30 at the Cobb County Civic Center, 548 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta.
Hosted by Keep Cobb Beautiful, the free events are Medication Take Back Day and the Community Recycling Event.
Regarding Medication Take Back Day, there are no limits on quantity to dispose of creams, patches, prescriptions, over-the-counter liquids/pill medications, ointments, pet medications and vials.
About the Community Recycling Event, paper shredding will be allowed but with several restrictions, including staying in your vehicle.
Without limit, hard-to-recycle plastics also will be accepted - again with many restrictions.
Visit bit.ly/3O3dcRU about Medication Take Back Day and bit.ly/3xnaUHz about the Community Recycling Event.
About the Author