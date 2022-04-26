Cobb recycling events at Civic Center to be April 30

BreakingNews
Kemp signs $1 billion tax cut bill in his GOP challenger’s home county
For free, Cobb's Medication Take Back Day and Community Recycling Event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30 at the Cobb County Civic Center, 548 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. (Courtesy of Cobb County)

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
45 minutes ago

Cobb County is hosting two recycling events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30 at the Cobb County Civic Center, 548 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta.

Hosted by Keep Cobb Beautiful, the free events are Medication Take Back Day and the Community Recycling Event.

Regarding Medication Take Back Day, there are no limits on quantity to dispose of creams, patches, prescriptions, over-the-counter liquids/pill medications, ointments, pet medications and vials.

About the Community Recycling Event, paper shredding will be allowed but with several restrictions, including staying in your vehicle.

Without limit, hard-to-recycle plastics also will be accepted - again with many restrictions.

Visit bit.ly/3O3dcRU about Medication Take Back Day and bit.ly/3xnaUHz about the Community Recycling Event.

