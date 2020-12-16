Cobb Police warn of fake salesmen, yard services

Use a local reputable company that is established, licensed and insured.

If you have been a victim of this scam, call 770-499-3900 and file a report.

Also, if you have any pictures or videos, advise the police officer when you file the report.

If you feel that you are being scammed or intimidated to pay a higher amount, immediately call 911 to have the issue reported and hopefully resolved.

Information: CobbCounty.org/police