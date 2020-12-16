Cobb Police warn of fake salesmen, yard services

The Cobb County Police Department reports scammers and thieves are posing as salespeople or offering bogus yard services in the area.
Also, the Cobb Neighborhood Safety Commission warns residents they should be careful about people who solicit at their residences or small businesses.
These tips are advised:
- Use extreme caution when dealing with walk-up salespeople - even though they may seem very nice at the beginning.
- Ask them for a business card or website, so you can research the business before they start the work.
- If possible, obtain the business name, employee names, phone numbers and tag numbers.
- Check for a Cobb County Business License and a review(s) by the Better Business Bureau.
- If it is a verbal agreement, record the conversation, agree on the specific work that you want to be done and agree on a specific final price before any work starts.
Trying to save a few dollars might end up costing residents a lot in the long run, Cobb Police warn.
Use a local reputable company that is established, licensed and insured.
If you have been a victim of this scam, call 770-499-3900 and file a report.
Also, if you have any pictures or videos, advise the police officer when you file the report.
If you feel that you are being scammed or intimidated to pay a higher amount, immediately call 911 to have the issue reported and hopefully resolved.
Information: CobbCounty.org/police