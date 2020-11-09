Cobb Police seek comments on Nov. 9-10

The event number is 172 903 5707 and the password is 2020.

Community members and CCPD employees unable to participate in the Nov. 9 session may offer comments by calling 770-499-4123 between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 10.

Comments are limited to 10 minutes and must address the CCPD’s ability to comply with CALEA’s standards.

These standards are available at the Cobb County Police Department, 140 N. Marietta Parkway, Marietta.

For more information, call Officer William Wise at 770-499-3874.

Written comments about the CCPD’s ability to meet the standards for Advanced Accreditation should be sent to: Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement, Inc. (CALEA), 13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320, Gainesville, VA 20155 or emailed to calea@calea.org.

First accredited by CALEA in 2005, CCPD is undergoing Advanced Accreditation under the 6th Edition Standards Manual.

CALEA’s accreditation program requires law enforcement agencies to comply with 459 applicable state-of-the art standards in four basic areas: policy and procedures, administration, operations and support services.

Established in 1979 by the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, the National Sheriffs' Association and the Police Executive Research Forum, CALEA is recognized internationally as the key credentialing authority for law enforcement agencies.