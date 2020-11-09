Cobb Police receive $129K state grant

The Cobb County Police Department has received a $129,049 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) to support the Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic (HEAT) program.
HEAT grants fund specialized traffic enforcement activities in counties throughout the state, according to a Cobb Police statement.
The program is designed to assist Georgia jurisdictions that have the highest rates of traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities with grants awarded based on impaired driving and speeding data.
“The Cobb County Police Department is appreciative of the support from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety as we continue on our mission of keeping our community safe as they travel the roadways in Cobb County,” Chief Tim Cox noted, following receipt of the grant from GOHS.
Specifically, the grant will help finance a specialized task force to combat impaired driving, speeding and aggressive driving in Cobb County to improve highway safety.
As law enforcement partners in the seatbelt campaigns - labeled “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over DUI” and “Click It or Ticket,” Cobb Police also will conduct mobilizations throughout the year in coordination with GOHS’s year-round waves of high-visibility patrols, concentrated patrols and multi-jurisdictional sobriety checkpoints.
Information: CobbCounty.org/police