Cobb plans online caregiver classes for free

Starting in January, Cobb Senior Wellness Center staff will host free, online “Powerful Tools for Caregivers” classes.
Registration is required by Jan. 6, and space is limited to 12 participants.
This educational program is designed to help family caregivers take care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend - whether they live at home, in a nursing home or across the country.
This 90-minute class will meet 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 20 to Feb. 24, and will be an online call facilitated by WebEx.
To participate, it will be necessary to have access to a computer or an iPad and the internet.
Staff will contact participants by email before the class start date for a brief orientation on WebEx.
To register or receive more information, contact Amy Woodell at 770-528-5351 or amy.woodell@CobbCounty.org, facebook.com/CobbSeniors.