X

Cobb plans online caregiver classes for free

By Jan. 6, registration is due for six free, online classes for caregivers. (Courtesy of Cobb County)
By Jan. 6, registration is due for six free, online classes for caregivers. (Courtesy of Cobb County)

Cobb County | 1 hour ago
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

Starting in January, Cobb Senior Wellness Center staff will host free, online “Powerful Tools for Caregivers” classes.

Registration is required by Jan. 6, and space is limited to 12 participants.

This educational program is designed to help family caregivers take care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend - whether they live at home, in a nursing home or across the country.

This 90-minute class will meet 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 20 to Feb. 24, and will be an online call facilitated by WebEx.

To participate, it will be necessary to have access to a computer or an iPad and the internet.

Staff will contact participants by email before the class start date for a brief orientation on WebEx.

To register or receive more information, contact Amy Woodell at 770-528-5351 or amy.woodell@CobbCounty.org, facebook.com/CobbSeniors.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.