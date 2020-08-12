Cobb opens three more libraries for curbside service

Library patrons are asked to schedule curbside service appointments at the 10 libraries at least one hour in advance on the same day of the planned appointment.

A form for scheduling the curbside appointments and more details are available at http://www.cobbcat.org/LibraryExpress.

The seven libraries, providing curbside service and open to the public since early July, are the Mountain View, East Cobb, South Cobb, West Cobb, North Cobb, Sewell Mill and Vinings libraries.

These seven are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays under limited services operations.

Information: 770-528-2320 or cobbcat.org