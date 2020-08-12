Cobb opens three more libraries for curbside service

Curbside service has expanded to three additional Cobb County Public Library locations as of Aug. 3.
The three libraries joining the seven Cobb libraries that have offered curbside service since June for grab-and-go pickup of reserved library items are:
- Powder Springs Library, 4181 Atlanta St., Powder Springs
- Sibley Library, 1539 South Cobb Drive, Marietta
- Stratton Library, 1100 Powder Springs Road, Marietta
Hours for curbside service at the 10 Cobb libraries are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Mondays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, according to a Cobb County Public Library news release.
The three additional libraries, offering curbside service in their parking lots, will remain closed to the public.
However, the library staff at these three locations continue to process returned items, hold requests, provide telephone reference service and create virtual programming.
Library patrons are asked to schedule curbside service appointments at the 10 libraries at least one hour in advance on the same day of the planned appointment.
A form for scheduling the curbside appointments and more details are available at http://www.cobbcat.org/LibraryExpress.
The seven libraries, providing curbside service and open to the public since early July, are the Mountain View, East Cobb, South Cobb, West Cobb, North Cobb, Sewell Mill and Vinings libraries.
These seven are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays under limited services operations.
Information: 770-528-2320 or cobbcat.org