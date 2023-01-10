Cobb officials seek responses to various surveys

Cobb County officials are seeking Cobb residents’ thoughts on various topics that will help shape the future of the county’s priorities, infrastructure, development and public health response.
Those who live or work in Cobb may find the surveys here:
5-Year Strategic Plan: Cobb County is creating a strategic plan to guide the county government’s priorities over the next five years. Add your input by taking the online survey that will take about 10 to 15 minutes at bit.ly/3I6fejH.
Cobb Transit: Cobb Department of Transportation would like input from CobbLinc riders and others interested in using the transit service in the future. Take the survey at surveymonkey.com/r/GNM3TZX.
Cobb Health: The Community Health Assessment will be used to develop a countywide community health improvement plan in 2023.
- Tell what health issues should be prioritized at https://forms.office.com/g/urGFqJbsMq.
- Send in suggested changes at https://forms.office.com/g/dw49qTYcHH.
These latter two surveys will be open until Jan. 20.
