Cobb Medication Take-Back Day is Oct. 29

Keep Cobb Beautiful is hosting two events to take back unused/expired medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 29.
Locations are:
- Cobb Police Precinct 1, 2380 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw.
- C. Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 S. Hurt Road, Smyrna.
Accepted items are creams, ointments, patches, pet medications, prescriptions (over-the-counter liquids and pill medications) and vials.
There are no limits on quantity.
To find out how to dispose of needles and sharps in Cobb County, email KeepCobbBeautiful@cobbcounty.org.
Information: cobbcounty.org/keep-cobb-beautiful/recycling/medication-take-back
