Cobb Medication Take-Back Day is Oct. 29

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Keep Cobb Beautiful is hosting two events to take back unused/expired medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 29.

Locations are:

  • Cobb Police Precinct 1, 2380 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw.
  • C. Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 S. Hurt Road, Smyrna.

Accepted items are creams, ointments, patches, pet medications, prescriptions (over-the-counter liquids and pill medications) and vials.

There are no limits on quantity.

To find out how to dispose of needles and sharps in Cobb County, email KeepCobbBeautiful@cobbcounty.org.

Information: cobbcounty.org/keep-cobb-beautiful/recycling/medication-take-back

Carolyn Cunningham
