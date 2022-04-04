Cobb massage therapist accused of filming, inappropriately touching client

Deon Milton is charged with sexual battery and felony unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance in an incident last week at his Smyrna business, The Art of Wellness: Body Whisper ATL, records show.

After Milton inappropriately touched the client, she immediately got up from the massage table, according to the warrant. That was when she noticed a cellphone in a cubby hole. She told officials she saw a red dot and could see herself on the front screen of the phone.