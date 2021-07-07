Cobb Magistrate Court hosts free vaccines on July 8

These vaccines were made possible through a partnership with the Department of Public Health and nonprofit organization CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort).

This clinic is being held in conjunction with Magistrate Courts across Metro Atlanta as part of a friendly “People’s Courts Vaccination Challenge,” the Cobb County statement added.

The first event was held last week at the Magistrate Court of Fulton County.

Cobb’s event on July 8 will be followed by a similar clinic at the Magistrate Court of Rockdale County on July 9.

“At the Magistrate Court, we work hard to break down barriers to ensure access to justice for everyone in our community,” said Cobb’s Chief Magistrate Brendan Murphy.

“We jumped at the opportunity to help do the same for public health by bringing this free clinic to the courthouse where we serve some of the most vulnerable each day,” Murphy added.

Information: CobbCounty.org