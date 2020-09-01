Cobb Library System to host job assistance webinar

Cobb Library System staff members will team up with Google and CobbWorks Mobile Career Center staff members to host an online job assistance and workforce development webinar.
The free "Grow with Google" class will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 10.
This webinar is designed to help those who have to transition to an online work environment to compete for employment.
It will include an overview of how and what tools Google offers to help give people an edge in the job search.
Webinar objectives:
- Learn the importance of using Google Tools.
- Learn how to translate job searches online, using Google search engine.
- Create resumes using Google Documents templates.
- Learn to conduct job searches, using Google Job Search.
- Learn workforce tips on resume writing.
- Learn tips on translating job searches and interviewing online.
The link to the live event on Google Meets will appear online closer to the event.
Register: docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdAuB2e9MY6BNhwp58YgEeYRLQthHPrgK5_HIMSd19CDrsD7A/viewform
Information: cobbcat.org/google