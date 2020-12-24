Cobb libraries closed again due to COVID-19

Curbside service will continue at seven libraries – East Cobb, Mountain View Regional, North Cobb Regional, Sewell Mill, South Cobb Regional, Vinings and West Cobb Regional - even though these locations are closed for in-person access.

Also, curbside service hours are available at the Gritters, Kemp, Powder Springs, Sibley and Stratton libraries.

Cobb library curbside service hours are 10 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Tuesdays to Fridays.

The same 12 libraries will provide telephone reference services during the curbside service hours.

Call-in reference services for the Lewis A. Ray and Sweetwater Valley libraries will be answered 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Fridays.

All outdoor Cobb library book return boxes will remain open, with the exception of Switzer Library since the facility in downtown Marietta is under renovation.

In addition to offering curbside service at Cobb libraries, Cobb library online digital resources – eBooks, eAudiobooks, digital magazines, streaming videos, databases and more – are offered through cobbcat.org.

Information about reference questions from the public is also provided through the library’s virtual reference service, Ask-a-Librarian, at cobbcat.org/ask-a-librarian.

For information on Cobb library resources and services, call 770-528-2320 or visit cobbcat.org/use-the-library-from-home.

Georgia COVID-19 Hotline: 844-442-2681