Cobb Libraries Book Sale will be April 22-24

The Cobb Libraries Book Sale will be held April 22-24 at the Cobb Civic Center, 548 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta.
Hours for the sale are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 22 and 23 and from 1 to 5 p.m. April 24.
There will be plenty of free parking.
Materials for sale will include books for all ages in both hardcover and paperback, DVDs, magazines and books on CD and audiocassette.
Prices range from 10 cents to $4.
Acceptable forms of payment are debit, credit, cash and checks.
Until 1 p.m. April 22, electronic devices are not permitted.
Only up to two boxes of items at a time will be sold - also until 1 p.m. April 22.
Plan to pay and take items to your vehicle before coming back to shop for more.
All profits from this book sale will go directly to buying more items for Cobb County Public Library’s 15 branches.
For more information, visit CobbCounty.org/library.
