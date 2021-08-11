Cobb Legal Aid to offer expansive support during the eviction process

Not only will more renters be represented in court by legal aid attorneys, but members of the nonprofit group will travel around the county, offering educational sessions on eviction law, Yankulova said.

Caption Cobb County Chief Magistrate Judge Brendan Murphy holds up paperwork related to the extended eviction moratorium and explains what it entails to a landlord and the tenant on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. The extended moratorium protects tenants from eviction in counties where there is a large spread of COVID-19. (Christine Tannous / christine.tannous@ajc.com) Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

It comes at the right time, housing experts say.

“Anything you can offer tenants in the way of help, quite honestly, even if it is just filling out a form,” could make a difference, said Dan Pasciuti, an assistant professor of sociology at Georgia State University and an author of recent reports on eviction courts in the state.

Cobb County has one of the few programs in the state that’s located in the courthouse.

The county is also considering a broader, post-pandemic eviction diversion program that could include other services for people in danger of losing their housing.

Yankulova is hopeful that the new cash will lead to more assistance for all parties involved in the eviction process.

“It’s never going to be enough, but I think it is an amazing start and a great step forward,” Yankulova said.