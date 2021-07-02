Cobb is part of I-285 Express Lanes project expansion

Involving Cobb County, Georgia Department of Transportation staff is taking a new approach to the Public-Private Partnership process for express lanes on Interstate-285.
This approach will expand project scopes for I-285 Top End, I-285 Westside and I-285 Eastside Express Lanes, according to a GDOT statement.
Revised plans may extend interchange access points to Interstate-20 on both the east and west sides in Cobb and DeKalb counties.
Under the existing plan, the express lanes would stop short of these interchanges.
For more information, including an explanation of what has changed and what has not changed, visit MajorMobilityga.com/i-285-express-lanes.
Sign up for updates at MajorMobility@dot.ga.gov.