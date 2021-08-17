Cobb Information Services ranked in nation’s top 10

In its annual digital survey, the Center for Digital Government (CDG) selected Cobb County Information Services in the top 10 nationwide for counties with populations of 500,000 to 1 million.
The center cited Cobb’s cybersecurity improvements and dedication to transparency.
Also mentioned was Cobb’s effort, via a community information hub, to provide information during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CDG and the National Association of Counties (NACo) announced the winners of the 19th annual Digital Counties Survey.
Best technology practices among U.S. counties “include initiatives that streamline delivery of government services; encourage open data, collaboration and shared services; enhance cybersecurity and contribute to disaster response and recovery efforts,” according to the CDG website.
To see the survey, visit bit.ly/.3CKrml9.
Information: CobbCounty.org/information-services/about