Cobb hosts Yarn Storm for elder abuse awareness

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) was launched on June 15, 2006 by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and the World Health Organization at the United Nations.

WEAAD’s purpose is to provide an opportunity for communities around the world to promote a better understanding of abuse and neglect of older people by raising awareness of the cultural, social, economic and demographic processes affecting elder abuse and neglect, according to a Cobb County statement.

Cobb County has a multi-jurisdiction organization, The Cobb Elder Abuse Task Force, that addresses the financial, physical/emotional and institutional abuse of seniors.

Also, task force members provide education and awareness training for service providers, law enforcement and community organizations.

For more information on the task force, visit ceatf.org.

For more information about elder abuse, visit ncea.acl.gov and nia.nih.gov/health/elder-abuse.

Flyer: bit.ly/3vWCfwa

For more information and drop-off locations, visit CobbCounty.org/WEAAD.

To assemble displays, contact Larami.Floyd@CobbCounty.org.