Cobb hosts CASA volunteer event on June 11

Learn about serving as a CASA volunteer in Cobb County Juvenile Court during a CASA volunteer appreciation event on June 11. (Courtesy of Cobb County)
Cobb County | 10 minutes ago
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

Cobb County Juvenile Court and the Court Appointed Special Advocates program will host a “Hangin’ with the Heroes” volunteer appreciation event from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on June 11 at 122 Waddell St., Marietta.

Along with music, CASA staff will be available to answer questions of anyone who wants to learn more about the program.

Cobb County’s CASA is a court-based program designed to speak for the best interests of abused and neglected children involved in dependency proceedings.

For more information on serving as a CASA volunteer, visit CobbCounty.org/courts/juvenile-court/casa/volunteer or CobbCounty.org/courts/juvenile-court/casa/about.

