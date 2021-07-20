ajc logo
X

Cobb hosts career fair, tenant forum on July 31

A free career fair and tenant forum will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 31 at the Cobb County Public Safety Police Training Academy, 2435 East-West Connector, Austell.
Caption
A free career fair and tenant forum will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 31 at the Cobb County Public Safety Police Training Academy, 2435 East-West Connector, Austell.

Credit: Cobb County

Credit: Cobb County

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
10 minutes ago

Cobb is hosting a free career fair and tenant forum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 31 at the Cobb County Public Safety Police Training Academy, 2435 East-West Connector, Austell.

Hosts will be Cobb District Four Commissioner Monique Sheffield, WorkSource Cobb, Cobb Police, the Cobb Sheriff’s Office, nonprofit organizations and many recruiting companies.

  • Employers will offer job opportunities.
  • Nonprofits will discuss the application process for COVID-19 relief funds.
  • Housing and Urban Development counselors will assist in finding landlords who will accept Housing Choice Vouchers. For more information on the rental assistance program and how to apply, visit cobbcounty.org/era.

Participants may attend the event in its entirety or at any point between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

To register for the event, visit jotform.com/211734632806050.

To view the event flyer that includes a list of confirmed employers, visit bit.ly/3ruUyrq.

For information on free employment workshops leading up to the event, contact:

In Other News
1
COVID-19 vaccinations to be offered in Mableton
2
Smyrna welcomes mixed-use development featuring hotel, apartments near...
3
New owner plans high-end upgrades for Avenue at East Cobb
4
Kennesaw’s Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival is back
5
Smyrna to consider Hilton hotel, 300-unit apartment development
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top