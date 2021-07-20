Cobb hosts career fair, tenant forum on July 31

Cobb is hosting a free career fair and tenant forum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 31 at the Cobb County Public Safety Police Training Academy, 2435 East-West Connector, Austell.
Hosts will be Cobb District Four Commissioner Monique Sheffield, WorkSource Cobb, Cobb Police, the Cobb Sheriff’s Office, nonprofit organizations and many recruiting companies.
- Employers will offer job opportunities.
- Nonprofits will discuss the application process for COVID-19 relief funds.
- Housing and Urban Development counselors will assist in finding landlords who will accept Housing Choice Vouchers. For more information on the rental assistance program and how to apply, visit cobbcounty.org/era.
Participants may attend the event in its entirety or at any point between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
To register for the event, visit jotform.com/211734632806050.
To view the event flyer that includes a list of confirmed employers, visit bit.ly/3ruUyrq.
For information on free employment workshops leading up to the event, contact:
- 9 a.m. July 21 resume workshop webinar at 770-528-4300, bit.ly/2UtZiBs or bit.ly/WSCResumeWorkshop
- 9-11 a.m. July 28 job search and interview workshop at 770-528-4300, bit.ly/3kzGjzV or bit.ly/WSCJobSearchWorkshop
