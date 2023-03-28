X

Cobb hosts 30th Eggstravaganza on April 1

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Cobb County PARKS will present the 30th annual Cobb Eggstravaganza noon-4 p.m. April 1 at Al Bishop Softball Complex, 1082 Al Bishop Drive, Marietta.

The Easter egg hunts are designed for ages 10 and younger, with their egg hunt baskets.

Features will be food available for purchase, free games, crafts, family activities and prizes.

Gates will open at noon with the following hunt times:

  • 3 years old and younger - 1 p.m.
  • 4 to 5 year olds - 1:30 p.m.
  • 6 to 7 year olds - 2 p.m.
  • 8 to 10 year olds - 2:30 p.m.
  • All ages - 3 p.m.

All hunts are open to people of special populations.

For more information, contact 770-528-8800 or CobbCounty.org/parks/news/eggstravaganza.

