Cobb events set for first National Faith and Blue

In Cobb this week, faith organizations and law enforcement agencies will participate in the first National Faith and Blue.
Based in Atlanta, Faith and Blue is hosting its first Faith and Blue events over the next few days across America, including 95 in Georgia and four events in Cobb County.
This effort is being co-convened by MovementForward, Inc., also based in Atlanta, and the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office).
Among the Cobb events are:
- South Cobb Faith and Community Peace & Prayer Walk. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 10. Vision For Souls Family Worship Cathedral, 6519 Factory Shoals Road, Mableton. In addition to this church, hosts will be the Cobb County Police Department Zone 2, Destiny World Church and Family Life Restoration Center. After the Peace & Prayer Walk, free food will be given to the community while supplies last. https://faithandblue.org/event/1642
- Cookout With a Cobb Cop. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 10. Vinings United Methodist Church, 3101 Paces Mill Road SE, Atlanta. Besides this church, hosts will be the Cobb County Police Department and Crime Victims Advocacy Council. https://faithandblue.org/event/1288
- Coat Drive. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 11. Life Church Smyrna Assembly of God, 4100 King Springs Road SE, Smyrna. With the Smyrna Police Department, a coat drive will be held for children. https://faithandblue.org/event/1466
- Peacemakers and Prayers. 4-6 p.m. Oct. 12. Turner Chapel AME, 492 N. Marietta Parkway NE, Marietta. The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office will have a static display that will include SWAT vehicles, SWAT operators and equipment, a bomb dog, a K9 and public outreach (providing material). The church members and local community will be able to meet members of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and see some of the resources used by the agency. https://faithandblue.org/event/1777
Information: FaithAndBlue.org/events/?_categories=georgia, facebook.com/FaithAndBlue, youtu.be/D6aBpMc5K9g, cops.usdoj.gov