Cobb Eggstravaganza planned for April 9

Cobb County PARKS will present the 29th Annual Cobb Eggstravaganza on April 9.
Easter Egg Hunts are planned for ages 10 and under, concluding with a hunt for all ages at 3 p.m.
The site is the Al Bishop Softball Complex, 1082 Al Bishop Drive, Marietta.
There will be food, games, bouncy houses, prizes and more.
The gates will open at noon with the following times:
- 3 years old and younger -1 p.m.
- 4 and 5 year olds - 1:30 p.m.
- 6 and 7 year olds - 2 p.m.
- 8 to 10 year olds - 2:30 p.m.
- All ages - 3 p.m.
Bring your basket.
For more information, call 770-528-8800, visit cobbparks.org or bit.ly/3L8XCSA.
