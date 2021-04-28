Cobb County Veterans Memorial seeking donations

The Cobb County Veterans Memorial is a project planned as a park next to the Cobb Civic Center and Aquatics Center, 502 Fairground St., Marietta.
More than 60,000 military veterans reside in Cobb County, with this memorial being their first.
The mission of the Cobb Veterans Memorial Foundation is to design, build and maintain a memorial to honor United States Armed Forces and their families, according to the foundation’s website at CobbVeteransMemorial.com.
This foundation was initiated by the Cobb County Board of Commissioners in 2015.
From the outset, Board President Major General Jim Bankers (U..S Air Force Retired) made it clear to all that this memorial would be aimed at honoring all veterans and their families - regardless of service branch or war/conflict or what they did in their service branch, according to CobbVeteransMemorial.com/about-cobb-veterans-memorial-foundation.
Among the features will be:
- granite walls for each service branch history/motto/song, with their flags.
- a star that rises more than 14 stories high, with an illuminated flag.
- walls that will contain individual veteran photos, letters and other honoraria.
Ways to help support the project are:
- Visit facebook.com/CobbVetMemorial to like the project on Facebook.
- Make a donation at CobbVeteransMemorial.com to help raise $1.5 million to start construction of the memorial.
To hold a fundraising event, make a corporate/foundation donation or help in another way, send an email to contact@cobbvmf.com.
Coloring page: bit.ly/2PtPTaB
YouTube: bit.ly/3tYGPtp