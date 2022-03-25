Cobb County School District to host virtual job fair for teachers

The Cobb County School District is hosting a virtual job fair for teachers next week.
The fair will take place Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for candidates seeking teaching positions for the 2022-2023 school year. There will be group and individual sessions with school administrators.
“There are lots of opportunities for candidates as a new teacher, a veteran teacher or if they’re looking to get outside the classroom to build their leadership efficacy,” said Amanda Shaw, Cobb’s assistant director of employment, in a news release.
The district recently said that 98% of its teachers plan to return to the work next year.
Of the 200 total vacancies listed on the district’s website, less than 50 are for teaching positions.
Those who want to participate in the virtual job fair must complete a district employment application and apply for specific jobs to be considered for them.
The district is hoping to host a job fair for other district positions over the summer, Shaw said in the release.
To register for the job fair or to find more information about how to participate, visit the district’s website.
