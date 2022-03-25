ajc logo
X

Cobb County School District to host virtual job fair for teachers

The Cobb County School District is hosting a virtual job fair next week. (File photo)

caption arrowCaption
The Cobb County School District is hosting a virtual job fair next week. (File photo)

Cobb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

The Cobb County School District is hosting a virtual job fair for teachers next week.

The fair will take place Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for candidates seeking teaching positions for the 2022-2023 school year. There will be group and individual sessions with school administrators.

“There are lots of opportunities for candidates as a new teacher, a veteran teacher or if they’re looking to get outside the classroom to build their leadership efficacy,” said Amanda Shaw, Cobb’s assistant director of employment, in a news release.

ExploreGeorgia’s top school accreditation agency to change after Cobb review

The district recently said that 98% of its teachers plan to return to the work next year.

Of the 200 total vacancies listed on the district’s website, less than 50 are for teaching positions.

Those who want to participate in the virtual job fair must complete a district employment application and apply for specific jobs to be considered for them.

ExploreMore news about Cobb schools

The district is hoping to host a job fair for other district positions over the summer, Shaw said in the release.

To register for the job fair or to find more information about how to participate, visit the district’s website.

About the Author

Follow Cassidy Alexander on twitter

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Cobb Library hosts two April job fairs for ages 16 to 22
18h ago
Friends pay tribute to Kennesaw Civil War store owner
Austell OKs 10 townhomes but tables another residential development
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top