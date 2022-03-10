Most educators in the Cobb County schools plan to return next year

The Cobb County School District sent 8,290 contracts out to eligible employees, a spokeswoman said, and 98% were returned signed. That number includes full-time teachers, counselors, psychologists, administrators and certificated district-level employees, according to the district.

The high retention rate comes at a time when teachers across the country are questioning whether they can stay in the profession due to salaries, stresses from the pandemic and other demands, according to studies.