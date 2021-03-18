Cobb County may gain the new city of Lost Mountain

The city of Lost Mountain is estimated to have 72,000 and boundaries of Paulding County on the west, Macland Road on the south, Noses Creek/Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park on the east and Old Stilesboro Road on the north.

They hope to have two- to four-acre lots for neighborhoods and architectural controls, with the focused, contained activity centers of Mars Hill, Due West, Lost Mountain and Macland.

Without this new city, Setzler said Cobb would be the 47th largest state in the U.S. based on population and West Cobb has 200,000 with representation by one county commissioner.

If approved in November 2022, Lost Mountain would be governed by a mayor and six City Council members with four-year terms, with a city manager/development director.

On March 15, 2023, the mayor and City Council would be elected.

City operations would begin July 1, 2023.

Other Cobb cities are Acworth, Austell, Kennesaw, Marietta, Smyrna and Powder Springs.

Information: facebook.com/PreserveWestCobb