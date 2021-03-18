Cobb County may gain the new city of Lost Mountain

If approved by West Cobb voters in November 2022, Cobb may have a new city called Lost Mountain.
On March 31, the bill to form this city will be introduced by State Rep. Ginny Ehrhart (R-Marietta).
On that same day, a feasibility study will begin by the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia at a cost of $25,000 to be paid by donations and to be completed by this August.
This information comes from State Rep. Ed Setzler (R-Acworth) who gave an update to Kennesaw Mayor Derek Easterling and the City Council on March 15.
Setzler said Preserve West Cobb, a nonprofit group, is behind this effort to form this preservation-focused city - similar to Chattahoochee Hills, containing Serenbe, in South Fulton County.
The city of Lost Mountain is estimated to have 72,000 and boundaries of Paulding County on the west, Macland Road on the south, Noses Creek/Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park on the east and Old Stilesboro Road on the north.
They hope to have two- to four-acre lots for neighborhoods and architectural controls, with the focused, contained activity centers of Mars Hill, Due West, Lost Mountain and Macland.
Without this new city, Setzler said Cobb would be the 47th largest state in the U.S. based on population and West Cobb has 200,000 with representation by one county commissioner.
If approved in November 2022, Lost Mountain would be governed by a mayor and six City Council members with four-year terms, with a city manager/development director.
On March 15, 2023, the mayor and City Council would be elected.
City operations would begin July 1, 2023.
Other Cobb cities are Acworth, Austell, Kennesaw, Marietta, Smyrna and Powder Springs.
Information: facebook.com/PreserveWestCobb