Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott thanked for 12 years of service

Ott also thanked his two previous assistants, Renee Nichols and former Cobb Commissioner Thea Powell.

He said his interest in county government began almost 20 years ago over a zoning request behind his house.

With the move of the Atlanta Braves and the construction of Truist Park in his district, Ott noted the Braves move “has enhanced the Cumberland area and The Battery has become a destination.”

While coronavirus “has changed everything” and “made for a long and quiet farewell,” Ott said, “I feel fulfilled knowing that my fellow commissioners and I were able to reach out and help those in need.”

With $50 million in CARES funds from the federal government, the county assisted with the survival of 3,715 Cobb businesses.

Additional CARES funds were used by the county to help people stay in their homes through an eviction protection program and a mortgage assistance program, give food to families in need and stockpile personal protection and medical supplies at Cobb Douglas Public Health.

“I just wish we could have done more,” Ott added.

Video: youtu.be/NIITA05gNnk

Information: CobbCounty.org