Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott thanked for 12 years of service

After serving for 12 years as a Cobb County commissioner, Bob Ott announced earlier this year he would not seek reelection.
To his district residents, Ott wrote in his last weekly email in December, “I want to begin by saying thank you to all of the residents of the district for allowing me to serve as your commissioner. It has been an honor and a privilege to represent you for the last 12 years.”
Ott said his time as a commissioner “would not have been possible without the support of my lovely wife, Judy, and my two wonderful children, Katie and Chris” - now 21 and 23, respectively.
Thanking “the incredible county staff,” Ott continued, “They are the best of the best and why Cobb is such a great place to live. (They) work tirelessly helping the citizens.”
Among them is his assistant for the past five years, Kim Swanson. Ott said, “She has made my job easier through all her hard work. This job would have been much more difficult without Kim’s help and support.”
Ott also thanked his two previous assistants, Renee Nichols and former Cobb Commissioner Thea Powell.
He said his interest in county government began almost 20 years ago over a zoning request behind his house.
With the move of the Atlanta Braves and the construction of Truist Park in his district, Ott noted the Braves move “has enhanced the Cumberland area and The Battery has become a destination.”
While coronavirus “has changed everything” and “made for a long and quiet farewell,” Ott said, “I feel fulfilled knowing that my fellow commissioners and I were able to reach out and help those in need.”
With $50 million in CARES funds from the federal government, the county assisted with the survival of 3,715 Cobb businesses.
Additional CARES funds were used by the county to help people stay in their homes through an eviction protection program and a mortgage assistance program, give food to families in need and stockpile personal protection and medical supplies at Cobb Douglas Public Health.
“I just wish we could have done more,” Ott added.
