Cobb code changes open for public review

Unanimously on Jan. 5, the Cobb Planning Commission is requesting that staff revise the ordinance so that not all of the Austell Road guidelines will become requirements.

After March 1, redevelopment overlays would end since only one request has been made since its implementation about a decade ago.

However, the Cobb Planning Commission is requesting unanimously of the commissioners that they keep this category with adjustments.

Most of the code changes concern signs - those that are prohibited and allowed.

Banned would be pennants and streamers and signs on trees, utility poles, rocks or other natural features.

Banners only would be allowed on a temporary basis.

Information: CobbCounty.org/community-development/news/2021-code-amendments-package-now-available