Cobb Chamber names Three-13 as best Small Business of Year

To be considered for the Top 25 Small Businesses of Year, each candidate submits an application to the Cobb Chamber.

Applicants must prove an increase in sales or unit volume, provide examples of innovation, discuss adversity and challenges and thoroughly detail their community involvement.

Then applications are analyzed and considered by a group of independent community business leaders and affiliates of the Small Business Administration.

After all of the submitted applications are judged and rated, five finalists are selected based on their numerical score, then visited on site by a panel of judges.

The Cobb Chamber also honored the following Top 25 Small Businesses at the 2020 Small Business of the Year Awards:

The 2019 Small Business of the Year, Otter’s Chicken, was inducted into the Small Business Hall of Fame, which includes all county and state winners of the Small Business of the Year award from Cobb County since 1982.

See the full list of Small Business Hall of Fame honorees at CobbChamber.org/sboy.

In order to recognize the impressive accomplishments of many new Cobb businesses, the Cobb Chamber expanded its Small Business of the Year program to include the Businesses To Watch awards presentation.

These businesses launched less than three years ago and already have achieved substantial growth.

The 2020 Businesses To Watch are:

