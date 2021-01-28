Cobb Chamber hosts U.S. Congressional delegation

Scott is the first African-American chairman of the House Agriculture Committee and a member of the Financial Services Committee.

They “will share their insights on the new administration in Washington and what’s ahead regarding legislative priorities,” said Amy Selby, Cobb Chamber executive vice president, Marketing and Communications, in a statement.

The program will be offered in person and online.

For in person, doors will open at 11:15 a.m., with the program starting at 11:45 a.m. until 1 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre, The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Ave., Suite 500, next to Truist Park.

Registration for in-person attendance is available until Feb. 3.

Fees are $35 per chamber member and $40 per general admission.

Online registration is open until Feb. 8 at no cost for Cobb Chamber members and $5 for general admission.

Walk-up admissions and at-door payment cannot be granted.

To help provide a safe and smooth entry to this event, in-person attendees can opt to use SymTem, an all-in-one COVID-19 screening tool made by InfoMart.

In advance of the event, in-person attendees will receive an email prompting them to take a virtual health screening through the SymTem app.

Once the screening is complete and the attendee is deemed symptom free and safe to attend this event, they will receive a digital badge to show to Cobb Chamber staff upon their arrival.

For information about the 2021 Marquee Monday event series, contact Jani Dix at jdix@CobbChamber.org.

Register: bit.ly/2LTKGqR