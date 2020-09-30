Cobb Chamber honors Public Safety officials on Oct. 5

Preparations for the event began months in advance with a nomination process for the Public Safety Employee of the Year Award in addition to other awards such as the Medal of Valor, Award of Merit, Distinguished Achievement Award and Outstanding Community Contribution Award.

Residents, government officials, public safety agencies and business officials are given the opportunity to nominate public safety personnel for these honors.

The 2020 Public Safety Appreciation Committee Chairman is Chief Bill Westenberger with the Kennesaw Police Department.

The following personnel and public safety units have been nominated for a public safety recognition award:

Individuals

· Paramedic Malcolm Defleice, MetroAtlanta Ambulance Service

· Lieutenant Michael Goins, Marietta Police Department

· Shift Supervisor Christopher Hayes, Cobb County 911

· Paramedic Michael Jordan, MetroAtlanta Ambulance Service

· Engineer Ryan Knechtel, Smyrna Fire Department

· Detective Brian Moon, Kennesaw Police Department

· Firefighter Ron Presley, Marietta Fire Department

· Deputy Sheriff Tyrone Reid, Cobb County Sheriff’s Office

· Police Officer Matthew Smith, Kennesaw Police Department

· Field Intelligence Officer Greg Stacy, Kennesaw State University Police Department

· Training Manager Krista Tillman, Puckett EMS

· Detective Evan Wallace, Acworth Police Department

· Battalion Chief Stephen Westbrook, Smyrna Fire Department

Public Safety Units

· Cobb Fire EMS Division, Cobb County Fire Department

· Officers Quinius Lyles and Andrew Abernathy, Cobb County Police Department

· CCPD Community Affairs Unit, Cobb County Police Department

· KSU Office of Victim Services, Kennesaw State University DPS and University Police Department

· MPD Crime Interdiction Unit, Marietta Police Department

· Officers Taylor Elliott, Robert Pfeiffer and Jake Prough, Smyrna Police Department

During Public Safety Appreciation Week (Oct. 5-11), business groups, community groups, students and individuals are invited to make and deliver gift baskets, write thank-you letters to personnel, deliver catered food or snacks and put messages on their social media or marquees to celebrate and thank public safety agencies throughout Cobb and in Georgia.

Cobb Chamber sponsors include:

Platinum Sponsors: Cobb EMC and Wellstar Health System;

Award Sponsor: LoRusso Law Firm;

Gold Sponsor: Genuine Parts Company;

Silver Sponsors: C. W. Matthews Contracting, GLOCK, Governors Gun Club, Marietta Family Catering, Marietta Wrecker, MetroAtlanta Ambulance Service, Puckett EMS, Six Flags Over Georgia and Vinings Bank; and

Patriot Sponsors: All Roof Solutions, E. Smith Heating & Air, Firehouse Subs, Gregory Doyle Calhoun & Rogers, LLC, Georgia Power, LGE Community Credit Union, Northside Hospital, T&T Uniforms and Walton Communities Apartment Homes.

“Support Public Safety” car magnets are available for purchase through your registration.

Costs: $35 in-person Cobb Chamber member, $45 in-person guest, free online Cobb Chamber member, $5 online guest, $5 “Support Public Safety” car magnet

Information on Public Safety Appreciation Week: kguice@CobbChamber.org or http://www.CobbChamber.org/PublicSafety

Register by Sept. 30 for in-person or by Oct. 2 for online: http://www.CobbChamber.org/events/Public-Safety-Appreciation-Breakfast-9047/details