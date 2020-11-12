Cobb, Canada consultation set for Nov. 17

As Georgia’s number-one export partner at $6 billion, Canada is “a natural market to explore due to its proximity, ease to do business and common language,” according to the Cobb Chamber statement.

The new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) earlier this year, makes building these relationships much easier for small businesses, service- and technology-focused companies and traditional exporters, the statement added.

Cobb business professionals are invited to meet with these Canadian business officials to learn about the unique offerings Quebec may provide to their businesses.

Participants can learn what resources are available to assist them in their export journey and have the opportunity to meet with Canadian-based companies seeking partnerships and business opportunities in Cobb.

Information: trade.gov/usmca, usda.gov/media/press-releases/2020/07/01/secretary-perdue-president-trump-delivers-usmca-huge-win-us

Register: https://cobbgacoc.wliinc15.com/events/Virtual-B2B-Meetings-with-Quebec-International-and-Canadian-Based-Companies-9642/details