Cobb business fronts may qualify for upgrades

As much as $20,000 could be awarded to qualifying business owners in Cobb to upgrade the exteriors of their businesses.
Cobb County’s new façade improvement program provides financial assistance to help enhance the overall appearance of commercial buildings within priority redevelopment areas, sites and corridors, according to a county statement.
Funding has been made available through the federal Community Development Block Grant program to help property owners and tenants make improvements to the appearance of building frontages.
That funding is based on the square footage of the eligible facade - up to $25 per square foot with a maximum grant of $20,000 per building.
Eligibility activities include masonry repairs, storefront reconstruction, cornice repair, exterior painting, stucco, awnings and canopies.
Goals are to help improve the economic viability of surrounding areas, increase property values, enhance marketability of space within buildings and draw new businesses.
To qualify for the façade improvement program, a property must be in the county’s most recent inventory of redevelopment sites or in a corridor study area prepared by county staff and within a designated low- to moderate-income census tract - as determined periodically by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Information: email econdev@CobbCounty.org or visit CobbCounty.org/economic-development/incentives