Cobb Animal Services launch online adoptions

To keep up with the rise in the number of pet adoptions during COVID-19, Cobb County Animal Services will launch an online appointment booking option for citizens, beginning Oct. 20.
See the link on the main page of the Cobb County Animal Services website at CobbCounty.org/public-safety/animal-services.
Since spring due to COVID-19 concerns, Cobb Animal Services has been appointment only for adoption visitation and owner surrenders.
No appointment is required for strays that are found by citizens, for citizens looking for their lost pet(s) or for animal reclaims.
Shelter staff still will be available to book appointments and answer questions from citizens who call during business hours (10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays to Sundays) at 770-499-4136.
The online appointment booking allows for an additional way for citizens to make appointments.
Pets available for adoption may be viewed anytime at cobbpd.PoliceToCitizen.com/Animals/Catalog.