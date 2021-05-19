Cobb airport hosts WWII planes on May 24-27

Visit Hawthorne at 1800 Airport Road, Gate G, Kennesaw to see the aircraft, beginning at noon May 24-27 with cockpit tours and May 25-27 with flights.

Also participating will be Kelly’s Zeroes, founded in Atlanta in 2005, World War II reenactors who will represent the U.S. Army Air Force and portray ground crew as well as male and female aviators.

With more than 11,000 members and a fleet of 170 airplanes, CAF is a nonprofit educational organization that collects, restores and flies vintage historic aircraft to educate, inspire and honor through flight.

This event will offer attendees a rare opportunity to see some of America’s most historic aircraft, featuring the accurately restored B-17, with machine guns and period-specific equipment.

Flights on the various aircraft are $100 in the Navy transport, $380 in the advanced trainer, $475 in the B-17 and $1,695 in the P-51 Mustang.

Those who wish to fly may call 1-855-FLY-A-B17 (1-855-359-2217) or reserve online at B17TexasRaiders.org.

Information: Facebook.com/B17TexasRaiders, CommemorativeAirForce.org