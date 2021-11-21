Christmas arriving at The Battery Atlanta and Vinings

The Battery Atlanta and Vinings will host Christmas events, beginning Nov. 27.
The Battery Atlanta Tree Lighting and Xfinity Movie Series. 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 27. Free. Parking is free for the first three hours in The Battery Atlanta’s Red, Purple, Yellow, Green and Silver decks (first two hours on special event days). Dates are subject to change due to weather. 800 Battery Ave., Atlanta/Cobb County. This fifth annual event will kick off with a performance from The Block Party on the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage. Then see Mark Owens & Blooper on behalf of World Series champions, the Atlanta Braves. Next stay and see an outdoor showing of “Abominable” as a part of the Xfinity Movie Series on the Georgia Power Pavilion screen. batteryatl.com/event/the-battery-atlanta-tree-lighting, batteryatl.com/event/xfinitymovieseries2021-2021-11-05/2021-11-12
- Dec. 3 “Jurassic World”
- Dec. 10 “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”
Santa’s Post Office at The Battery Atlanta. Nov. 26 to Dec. 24 - 4-8 p.m. Fridays, noon-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, noon-6 p.m. Dec. 20-24. Free. Community Corner at the corner of Power Alley and Battery Avenue, Atlanta/Cobb County. Presented by Truist, this event includes Santa and his elves meeting with children and their families. Bring handwritten letters to Santa and your camera to take pictures of Santa behind a countertop as he listens to children’s requests. Masks are required inside the Community Corner. batteryatl.com/event/santas-post-office/2021-11-26
Santa Paws at The Battery Atlanta. 4-8 p.m. Dec. 2, 9 and 16. Free. Community Corner at the corner of Power Alley and Battery Avenue, Atlanta/Cobb County. Presented by Truist, take free photos with Santa and your pets. Masks are required inside the Community Corner. batteryatl.com/event/santa-paws-presented-by-truist/2021-12-02
Vinings Jubilee Christmas Tree Lighting with Santa Claus. 6-8 p.m. Dec. 2. Free. Vinings Jubilee at Tower Stage, 4300 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta/Cobb County. Family-friendly festivities will include 1940s-style carolers, train rides, ornament decorating, a jazz band performance, face painting and photos with Santa Claus who will take wish list requests. The host will be Paces Properties. Santa’s train will scoot around the center. A live puppet show also will be open for all ages. Whitefield Academy’s Jazz Band playing ensembles also will participate. Among Vinings’ eateries that will be included are Another Broken Egg Café, Café at Pharr, SOHO, Paces & Vine, Mellow Mushroom, Stockyard Burgers, Southern Baked Pie Company and Cold Stone Creamery. This open-air event will include COVID-19 safety precautions such as hand-sanitizing stations and encouragement of mask wearing and social distancing. ViningsJubilee.com, Facebook.com/ViningsJubilee, Instagram.com/ViningsJubilee
About the Author