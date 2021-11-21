Christmas arriving at The Battery Atlanta and Vinings

Santa’s Post Office at The Battery Atlanta. Nov. 26 to Dec. 24 - 4-8 p.m. Fridays, noon-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, noon-6 p.m. Dec. 20-24. Free. Community Corner at the corner of Power Alley and Battery Avenue, Atlanta/Cobb County. Presented by Truist, this event includes Santa and his elves meeting with children and their families. Bring handwritten letters to Santa and your camera to take pictures of Santa behind a countertop as he listens to children’s requests. Masks are required inside the Community Corner. batteryatl.com/event/santas-post-office/2021-11-26

Santa Paws at The Battery Atlanta. 4-8 p.m. Dec. 2, 9 and 16. Free. Community Corner at the corner of Power Alley and Battery Avenue, Atlanta/Cobb County. Presented by Truist, take free photos with Santa and your pets. Masks are required inside the Community Corner. batteryatl.com/event/santa-paws-presented-by-truist/2021-12-02